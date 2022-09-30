The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
TREASURY

Will corporate bank APIs replace legacy connectivity?

Paul Golden
September 30, 2022
Share

Corporate APIs are catching up their consumer-focused equivalents, but many transaction banks are not convinced that they will usurp legacy connectivity options.

API-tech-button-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Advisory firm Celent recently referred to corporate-to-bank channel connectivity as a critical enabler for businesses as they expand. Application programming interface (API)-enabled connectivity supports multi-bank connectivity and data aggregation and enterprise resource planning (ERP), treasury management systems (TMS), and accounting software integration.

Corporate APIs have lagged consumer APIs in services such as real-time views of cash balances, with open banking being a catalyst for consumer use cases. But this is changing according to Kerstin Montiegel, head of client connectivity at Deutsche Bank, who says the cost-return ratio is now moving in favour of corporate adoption.

The pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the disruption of global supply chains … have made multinational corporations realise the weaknesses of manual treasury processes
Kerstin Montiegel, Deutsche Bank
Kerstin-Montiegel-Deutsche-847.jpg

“Besides more mature bank API offerings, there are several other reasons why this is happening now, including the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the disruption of global supply chains,” she adds.

“These factors have made multinational corporations realise the weaknesses of manual treasury processes.”

Virginie Martin, product manager e-banking solutions at BNP Paribas Cash Management, accepts that consumer APIs are more advanced, but attributes the delay in the development of corporate APIs to a lack of standardization and the overall readiness in the market deterring corporates from using them either directly or via their ERP or TMS.

Lim


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

TREASURY TreasuryFintechPayments
Paul Golden small.jpg
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree