Quotes of the month

“Ukraine is not an Argentina or a Sri Lanka. It was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that caused all the problems, not bad policies”

Yuriy Butsa, Ukraine’s government commissioner for public debt management, says the IMF needs a new approach

“We have seen the development of a large, diverse and global investor base for private capital prepared to take a long-term view”

Aloke Gupte, JPMorgan’s co-head of equity capital markets EMEA, believes that private capital will enable new technologies to develop

“What we are saying is there is room for European banks at all levels to make deals that improve resilience and profitability”

Edouard Fernandez-Bollo, a supervisory board member at the ECB, is looking for consolidation in the banking sector

“I would say India is reasonably clear: it should do what is best for India”

KVS Manian, leader of the wholesale banking operations of Kotak Mahindra, explains India’s approach

“They said there was something positive about getting a tailored, bespoke package”

Deborah Brautigam, founding director of the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University, explores the appetite for Chinese lending