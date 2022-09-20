The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

As recession looms, central banks have no good options

September 20, 2022
Share

As the world’s biggest investment banks prepare to report third-quarter earnings in October, the signals are bad across the board.

bank-of-england-sky-building-iStock-960.jpg
The Bank of England. Photo: iStock

As the financial world gathers in Washington DC for the annual meetings of the IMF and the IIF, it faces one of the grimmest outlooks on record.

At the time of writing the US Federal Reserve was expected to announce a 75-basis point increase in interest rates on September 21, with the Bank of England seen hiking by 50bp one day later. Some in the market have been pricing in even higher increases for both.

It was a fearsome September. The Bank of Canada hiked by 75bp early in the month, making it the most hawkish central bank so far. It has now raised rates by a full three percentage points since March, to stand at 3.25%.

And on September 20, Sweden’s Riksbank shocked with a 100bp move that was its most aggressive in 30 years. With fewer meetings than many peers, it is expected to raise rates again in November.

The World Bank, which thinks global core inflation will be 5% in 2023, cutting growth to 0.5%, warned recently of the risks of a global recession if all central banks raise too fast too quickly.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionLeadersWestern EuropeNorth AmericaBankingUnited Kingdom
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree