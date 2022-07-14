The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


ESG

Can private wealth close the biodiversity funding gap?

Marianne Gros
July 14, 2022
Wealth managers are keen to engage with clients on biodiversity, but concerns over liquidity and access pose challenges to retail and private clients.

fog-1535201_1920.jpg
Pixabay

Oliver Withers, biodiversity lead within the global sustainability team at Credit Suisse, says that the case for nature and biodiversity-based investment is pretty straightforward.

“We talk a lot about the need to invest in carbon-capture technology, but that technology already exists, it’s called trees and mangroves,” he points out.

Nature and biodiversity-focused funds lag behind their climate peers in attracting capital flows. Yet they represent a big opportunity to accelerate global decarbonization.

oliver-withers.png
Oliver Withers, Credit Suisse

The Paulson Institute’s Financing Nature report highlights an $800 billion funding gap in nature-based solutions (NBS), which constitute a core element of global decarbonization tools.

NBS investments are overwhelmingly driven by public funds, with only 14% of total flows coming from private finance, according to the UNEP. Meanwhile, the latest Capgemini World Wealth Report highlights an annual growth in the high net-worth population of 7.8% in 2021 as global wealth increased by 8%.

Could that private wealth be the key to closing the biodiversity funding gap?

It seems that the wealthy and ultra-wealthy are engaging with sustainable investment trends, while nature-based solutions resonate well with younger private banking customers.

Tags

ESG ESGImpact InvestingEnvironmental FinanceSocially Responsible InvestmentWealth
Gros, Marianne.jpg
Marianne Gros
Sustainability and ESG senior reporter
Marianne Gros is sustainability and ESG senior reporter. She joined Euromoney in 2022, having previously covered asset allocation news in the European institutional investment space.
