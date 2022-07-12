The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Central bank EM orthodoxy is out of time

July 12, 2022
Share

Will higher rates today come at the price of more pain tomorrow?

RTS6IM6Y-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

The impact of higher rates on banks in emerging markets is not straightforward: on the one hand, higher rates typically mean higher net interest margins. On the other, of course, higher interest rates lead to lower growth and increase rates of delinquency.

In a recent report, rating agency Moody’s points out that central banks across EM have been much more proactive in hiking rates to fight inflation than their counterparts in developed nations and that, on balance, banks in these markets should benefit from the higher-rate environment.

Orthodoxy

However, what the report doesn’t examine is a feature of this interest-rate cycle that is different from earlier monetary tightening phases: EM central bankers have been keen to apply an orthodox monetary response to inflation, but the impact of rising rates is remarkably absent – even given that tightening monetary policy typically impacts with a lag.

Take Brazil: from a low of 2% in March 2021, the central bank has been aggressively raising rates to fight inflation – the country’s Selic rate is now an eye-watering 13.25%. And yet there is little to no impact on inflation, which remains at 11.7%

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionLeadersLatin America and CaribbeanBrazil
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree