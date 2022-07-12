The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


BANKING

China banking woes mount as growth slows and more lockdowns loom

Elliot Wilson
July 12, 2022
Xi Jinping wants a smooth path to his re-appointment as president in November. But his zero-Covid policy, slowing growth and bank runs in central China mean that path is looking increasingly bumpy.

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

“For the rest of the year, everything will be carefully managed and manicured. The 20th Congress is just too important.”

George Magnus – referring here to an upcoming November 2022 meeting of the Chinese Communist Party, where president Xi Jinping should be anointed president for an unprecedented third term in office – knows China better than most.

A former chief economist for UBS Investment Bank, Magnus is also an associate at Oxford University’s China Centre and author of ‘Red flags: Why Xi’s China is in jeopardy’.

George Magnus, UBS Investment Bank
In normal conditions, Magnus’s assessment would be a dead cert.

Xi is setting himself up as president-for-life, Magnus says, which means there must be no nasty surprises in the months ahead. So no pandemic spikes in big rich cities or the poor hinterland; no growth fears or bank runs; no social instability; and absolutely no flirting with recession.

Oh, hang on a minute.

Actually, China faces all those issues in capital letters – and more besides.

Amid the myriad problems facing developed nations – from slow growth to high prices to supply-chain bottlenecks – China’s economic woes have largely gone unnoticed.


Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
