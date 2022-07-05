The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


WEALTH

Altrata’s billionaire census: inequality, climate and North America

Elliot Wilson
July 05, 2022
Altrata’s report is a fascinating study of the world’s billionaires and finds the 1% now has its own 1%.

dollars-money-wads-960.jpg
Photo: Pixabay

The rich just got a lot richer.

The ninth edition of the Billionaire Census powered by Wealth-X data – and the first published by Altrata, part of Euromoney’s new data and intelligence division – is full of facts to fascinate the ultra-wealthy and those determined to join their ranks. Private bankers committed to serving their financial needs will find it pretty interesting, too.

What the report shows is how fast the world of wealth is changing. There are more billionaires than ever – 3,311 in 2021, up 3.3% on the previous year, with the combined wealth of this group up 17.8%, to a record $11.8 trillion.

What the report shows is how fast the world of wealth is changing

Much of this new wealth was inadvertently created by a pandemic that reshaped the economy, disrupting supply chains and creating profitable new business ventures in sectors from tech to healthcare.

The report highlights what factors super-powered personal wealth in 2021, including strong corporate earnings, a rebounding global economy, robust IPO activity and resurgent investor sentiment. At the mid-point of 2022, many, if not all, have gone into reverse – a stark reminder of how fast things change and the way we live now.

Let’s


Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Greater China editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
