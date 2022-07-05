Altrata’s billionaire census: inequality, climate and North America

Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

The rich just got a lot richer.

The ninth edition of the Billionaire Census powered by Wealth-X data – and the first published by Altrata, part of Euromoney’s new data and intelligence division – is full of facts to fascinate the ultra-wealthy and those determined to join their ranks. Private bankers committed to serving their financial needs will find it pretty interesting, too.

What the report shows is how fast the world of wealth is changing. There are more billionaires than ever – 3,311 in 2021, up 3.3% on the previous year, with the combined wealth of this group up 17.8%, to a record $11.8 trillion.

Much of this new wealth was inadvertently created by a pandemic that reshaped the economy, disrupting supply chains and creating profitable new business ventures in sectors from tech to healthcare.

The report highlights what factors super-powered personal wealth in 2021, including strong corporate earnings, a rebounding global economy, robust IPO activity and resurgent investor sentiment. At the mid-point of 2022, many, if not all, have gone into reverse – a stark reminder of how fast things change and the way we live now.

