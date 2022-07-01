The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
FINTECH

Payments technology: Partior expands to Europe

Peter Lee
July 01, 2022
Share

The blockchain-based cross-border payments platform is expanding from two currencies to eight and will operate across 15 countries.

money-blockchain-digital-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

Partior, the blockchain-based payments, clearing and settlement platform initially funded by JPMorgan, DBS and Temasek, has expanded fast since going live last October with cross-border payments in US and Singapore dollars.

The company grew out of Project Ubin, a five-year investigation, led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and involving many banks, into the practical uses of tokenized currencies in payment versus payment and delivery versus payment.

Partior is now set to expand dramatically. Now with a full executive leadership team, some hired from banks beyond the founders, it is in advanced engagements with leading banks, central banks and fintech companies across 15 countries to integrate a further six currencies on its platform in 2022.

The collective experience of the senior leadership team has enabled us to make good progress in growing our network of customers and partners
Stella Lim, Partior
Stella-Lim_Partior-960.jpg

These are sterling, euro, Australian dollars, yen, renminbi and Hong Kong dollars.

Sitting in a WeWork meeting room in London’s docklands, Jason Thompson, chief executive of Partior, tells Euromoney: “Those currencies account for an overwhelming proportion of all money movement around the world.

“The


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

FINTECH Asia PacificSingaporeDBSJPMorganFintechBlockchainTreasuryPayments
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree