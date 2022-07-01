Payments technology: Partior expands to Europe

Photo: iStock Photo: iStock

Partior, the blockchain-based payments, clearing and settlement platform initially funded by JPMorgan, DBS and Temasek, has expanded fast since going live last October with cross-border payments in US and Singapore dollars.

The company grew out of Project Ubin, a five-year investigation, led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and involving many banks, into the practical uses of tokenized currencies in payment versus payment and delivery versus payment.

Partior is now set to expand dramatically. Now with a full executive leadership team, some hired from banks beyond the founders, it is in advanced engagements with leading banks, central banks and fintech companies across 15 countries to integrate a further six currencies on its platform in 2022.

The collective experience of the senior leadership team has enabled us to make good progress in growing our network of customers and partners Stella Lim, Partior

These are sterling, euro, Australian dollars, yen, renminbi and Hong Kong dollars.

Sitting in a WeWork meeting room in London’s docklands, Jason Thompson, chief executive of Partior, tells Euromoney: “Those currencies account for an overwhelming proportion of all money movement around the world.

