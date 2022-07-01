Banking awards: Weary hacks find fiction in the footnotes

If April is the cruellest month and May is the merriest, the dog days of June are when Euromoney’s weary hacks finally lay down their pens and fold away their laptops: the Awards for Excellence are over for another year.

Established in 1992, these awards were the first of their kind in the banking industry. This year we received a record number of submissions, and we read every one of them, cover to cover and top to bottom, often many times over. The thousands of pages of documents both stimulate the brain and test the patience, but are an invaluable tool in our deliberations.

Submissions come in all shapes and sizes. Some are rich kaleidoscopes of textual tapestry; others seem to rejoice in mangling the language of Shakespeare and Joyce. One thing that never changes, however, is some banks’ enthusiasm for creative fiction.

What happens is this. The parameters we set are simple: performance in the year to the end of March. With some awards – say, for corporate responsibility – competence builds over time, so determining one bank’s pre-eminence over another is a more subjective experience.

Every year, there’s always a bank or two that likes to bend the rules a little in the hope Euromoney won’t notice

With others – take advisory or investment bank – it gets more objective.