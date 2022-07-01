The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
OPINION

Banking awards: Weary hacks find fiction in the footnotes

July 01, 2022
Share

The Awards for Excellence submissions that push the boundaries.

AfE-mistake-gd91f8a45c_960.jpg

If April is the cruellest month and May is the merriest, the dog days of June are when Euromoney’s weary hacks finally lay down their pens and fold away their laptops: the Awards for Excellence are over for another year.

Established in 1992, these awards were the first of their kind in the banking industry. This year we received a record number of submissions, and we read every one of them, cover to cover and top to bottom, often many times over. The thousands of pages of documents both stimulate the brain and test the patience, but are an invaluable tool in our deliberations.

Submissions come in all shapes and sizes. Some are rich kaleidoscopes of textual tapestry; others seem to rejoice in mangling the language of Shakespeare and Joyce. One thing that never changes, however, is some banks’ enthusiasm for creative fiction.

What happens is this. The parameters we set are simple: performance in the year to the end of March. With some awards – say, for corporate responsibility – competence builds over time, so determining one bank’s pre-eminence over another is a more subjective experience.

Every year, there’s always a bank or two that likes to bend the rules a little in the hope Euromoney won’t notice

With others – take advisory or investment bank – it gets more objective.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

OPINION OpinionFront EndAwards for Excellence
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree