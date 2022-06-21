The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


FOREIGN EXCHANGE

FX Survey 2022: Foreign exchange holds steady as volatility rises

Photo: iStock

The results of this year’s Euromoney FX survey highlight the value of long-term strategic investment in foreign exchange and underline the value of sticking to what you are good at.

Paul Golden
June 21, 2022
If one word can characterize the period encapsulated by Euromoney’s latest survey of the global foreign exchange market it is ‘volatility’ – which is ironic given that over the past 12 months actual FX market volatility was pretty much as low as it has ever been.

FX Survey 2022 results

  1. FOREIGN EXCHANGE SURVEY
Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world was already being buffeted by a global supply-chain crisis, rising energy costs, the negative implications of Brexit, extreme weather events linked to climate change and a substantial shift in US foreign policy.

The impact on FX trading volumes of these events is difficult to assess given the lag in the publication of market data. The most recent Bank of England foreign exchange joint standing committee analysis noted that average daily reported UK FX turnover fell by 6% between April and October 2021, whereas the committee reported that North American FX volumes were up 2.4%

FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management.
