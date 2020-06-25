Trade Finance Survey

About the FX Survey

The Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey is the industry's leading review of FX trading, research and e-business capabilities and the most comprehensive quantitative and qualitative annual study available on the FX markets. The annual FX Survey is widely considered the benchmark league table of the FX market. Results are based upon qualitative responses from thousands of companies around the world. Treasurers, traders and investors worldwide rate the banks they use to conduct their currency transactions in terms of both transaction volumes and quality of service.