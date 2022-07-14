Western Europe’s best bank for sustainable finance 2022: BNP Paribas

Always a strong candidate in this category, BNP Paribas has made great progress in its ambitious decarbonization commitments this year, in addition to prioritizing high social-impact and inclusive-finance goals.

“We have leveraged on our position of strength to develop structures that would incentivize and reward clients improving their ESG [environmental, social and governance] plans in areas that are untouched by sustainable finance,” says chief sustainability officer and head of company engagement, Constance Chalchat.

Over the last 12 months, the French bank, which topped the sustainable and sustainability-linked bond bookrunner and ESG loan market league tables for 2021, has focused its attention on export finance, shipping and industrial suppliers.

Its net-zero advances towards 2025 targets are demonstrated in its role in several key inaugural green bonds, including Danish shipping company Maersk’s €500 million green bond, for which BNP Paribas was joint green structuring adviser, and Air Liquide’s €500 million green bond, where BNPP was joint bookrunner.

“If you look at the bond market for the shipping industry, it was overwhelmingly populated by sustainability-linked bonds” notes co-head of sustainable finance markets at BNPP, Agnès Gourc.

