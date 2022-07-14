The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Western Europe’s best bank for financing 2022: BNP Paribas

July 14, 2022
BNP Paribas is western Europe’s best bank for financing. It ranks first in the Dealogic bookrunner rankings in debt capital markets, ahead of Deutsche Bank in second place, JPMorgan in third, Barclays in fourth and HSBC fifth.

It also heads the rankings for environmental, social and governance-focused DCM. It tops the loan arranger rankings, ahead of its domestic rival Crédit Agricole and Deutsche. And it is also a leader in leveraged finance.

The big US banks occupy the top five spots in the ECM rankings for western Europe, with BNP Paribas, the highest ranking European, coming in at sixth. It is the clear leader across all types of financing in the region and has a team of more than 650 originating, structuring and executing transactions for corporate and private-equity sponsor clients, led by Renaud-Franck Falce, head of capital markets Europe, Middle East and Africa.

As well as leading on all the standard types of bond deals, BNPP scored notable successes with debut issuers, in real estate and with more complex hybrid transactions.

