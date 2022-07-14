The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Western Europe’s best bank for SMEs 2022: Banco Santander

July 14, 2022
AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

Small and medium-sized enterprises are particularly vulnerable to the economic shocks that have buffeted the region in recent months. Any bank that serves these businesses needs to be acutely aware of the challenges they face and have deep experience across the region in how to deal with them.

“How can SMEs pass through price rises to customers? How can they re-price without losing customers?” asks Matías Sánchez, head of retail products Spain and Europe at Banco Santander, western Europe’s best bank for SMEs this year. "Many managers have no experience in this, so we are working close to them to give them clarity.

"We are serving more than two million SMEs across western Europe, and there are a lot of challenges. But we have the footprint to help people and can connect different markets.”

In its main market, Spain, Santander launched Financia&Go, the first fully digital factoring service for SMEs and the self-employed last year.

This builds on existing products such as Tresmares Capital, an independent alternative financing platform for SMEs.

