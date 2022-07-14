Africa’s best bank for wealth management 2022: Standard Bank

No other private bank in Africa can compete with Standard Bank, the region’s largest by assets and earnings. The Johannesburg-based lender has a dedicated on-the-ground wealth management presence in 15 countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, employing 449 industry professionals.

Its wealth offering spans the full range of services from advisory to discretionary portfolio management. In 2021, 1,738 new wealth and investment clients came on board. At the end of 2021, Standard Bank boasted R122 billion ($7.7 billion) in total wealth and investment assets under management in discretionary portfolios.

“Over the years, we have faced many challenges, yet one thing has remained constant: our singular focus on developing deep and meaningful relationships with our clients and their families,” says Sanah Gumede, head of wealth and investment, South Africa, at Standard Bank.

The sophistication of its services is on a par with those at any big global wealth manager. Its Wealth Quotient offering enables the bank to identify how a client thinks and acts, then tailor a financial plan and investment strategy to suit their specific needs.