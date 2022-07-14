Middle East’s best bank for sustainable finance 2022: HSBC

HSBC has dominated the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space for many years, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Middle East. There are many reasons why it deserves to be named the region’s best bank for sustainable finance.

First, it is the clear league-table leader, ranked number one in the awards period across all green, social and sustainability bonds.

Second, it is always the chosen coordinator, bookrunner, arranger or adviser when governments, financial institutions and corporates get busy in the sustainability space. HSBC was joint ESG structuring bank and joint ESG coordinator on Etihad Airways’ $1.2 billion sustainability-linked revolver in October 2021, the largest offering of its kind in the carrier’s history; and on Gulf International Bank’s debut $625 million sustainability-linked facility, completed the same month.

Third, it is the top of the food chain in the space, advising governments as they transition to cleaner, greener economies. HSBC is one of only a handful of banks with a dedicated head of climate change and with a 30-strong team that can have that high-level conversation with clients.