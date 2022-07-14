Middle East’s best bank for financing 2022: First Abu Dhabi Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is yet again the deserved winner of the award for the Middle East’s best bank for financing.

During the awards period FAB was a bookrunner on 24 corporate loans worth a total of $8.74 billion, for a 10.43% share of the market. It also completed 33 loans as mandated lead arranger worth a combined $6.6 billion, according to data from Dealogic. No domestic, regional or international bank came close to competing with its numbers. In total, FAB closed 160 bilateral, syndicated and club deals during the awards period.

The bank flexed its muscles in the equity and debt capital markets. FAB advised on every UAE equity deal in the 12-month period and was the only regional lender to break into the top-five list of bookrunners in Middle East bonds and sukuk.

“We have continued to top the regional league tables, being the number one underwriter, arranger and facility agent for syndicated loans in the MENA [Middle East and north Africa] region,” says the group head of investment banking at FAB, Martin Tricaud.