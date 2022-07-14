Asia’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2022: RHB Bank

Malaysia’s RHB Bank is a big believer in the power of education to elevate people out of poverty and underprivilege.

The bank runs a series of education initiatives. Some are designed simply to help children from low-income families by providing extra tuition classes, meal allowances and reference materials. This is the RHB X-Cel Programme, and those who do well within it can seek scholarships allowing them to go to local public universities – with the possibility of a job at RHB at the end of it.

Others focus more precisely on financial literacy. The RHB Money Ma$ter Programme, and similar initiatives elsewhere in the region from Singapore to Cambodia, seek to give people the power to help themselves through a greater understanding of their own finances.

Norazzah Sulaiman Norazzah Sulaiman

Elsewhere, the bank aims to lift communities by getting its employees to participate in humanitarian initiatives, and by providing dedicated programmes for crisis relief.

