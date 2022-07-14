The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Asia’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2022: RHB Bank

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

Malaysia’s RHB Bank is a big believer in the power of education to elevate people out of poverty and underprivilege.

The bank runs a series of education initiatives. Some are designed simply to help children from low-income families by providing extra tuition classes, meal allowances and reference materials. This is the RHB X-Cel Programme, and those who do well within it can seek scholarships allowing them to go to local public universities – with the possibility of a job at RHB at the end of it.

Others focus more precisely on financial literacy. The RHB Money Ma$ter Programme, and similar initiatives elsewhere in the region from Singapore to Cambodia, seek to give people the power to help themselves through a greater understanding of their own finances.

Pn-Norazzah-Sulaiman-RHB-960.jpg
Norazzah Sulaiman

Elsewhere, the bank aims to lift communities by getting its employees to participate in humanitarian initiatives, and by providing dedicated programmes for crisis relief.

All

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Asia PacificAwards for ExcellenceRegional awardRHB Bank
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree