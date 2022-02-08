The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Could Itaú’s small bank in Argentina deliver big?

By Rob Dwyer
February 08, 2022
Itaú’s Argentinian firm is its smallest. Nevertheless, innovation in its retail segment could be a game-changer in the country – and potentially the region.

argentina-peso-jigsaw-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

In Argentina, the smallest bank in Itaú’s Latin American operations has been quietly developing new products that seem to be hitting a nerve.

The Argentine business has traditionally been a corporate-banking-led operation with a smaller retail segment: its presence in the country was primarily developed to help Brazilian companies navigate cross-border business and trading activity. But it’s in that small business of this small bank that Itaú may have generated a winner.

In May 2021, the bank launched 'Cuenta Chat', an account that can be opened in minutes and managed completely through WhatsApp. Clients get a virtual debit card and can buy products using QR codes.

Now, the bank is beginning to experiment with small credit limits – building up credit histories and scores for those attracted to the zero-cost, flexible and virtual account.

And there are a lot of Argentines who are interested in such an account. The bank is already close to having one million Cuenta Chat account holders – and is targeting 1.5 million this year.

The cannibalization rate is low – fewer than 10% of people who open these accounts are known to the bank.


Banking FeaturesLatin America and CaribbeanArgentinaItau Unibanco
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
