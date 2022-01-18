China’s problems could give southeast Asia a chance to shine

Photo: iStock Photo: iStock

There is an opportunity for the southeast Asian capital markets in 2022. To seize it, issuers and bankers must build upon sentiment that gathered last year and take advantage of the troubling environment for investors previously focused on China.

More bankers are observing a shift in investment flows from north Asia to south and southeast Asia, on both the debt and the equity side. Investing in China comes with problems, ranging from unpredictability of regulation to geopolitical tension and the impact of a troubled real estate-sector on the markets.

There has been a step-up in equity issuance in India, but let’s not forget southeast Asia, whose stock markets have tended to be labelled as illiquid and dull in recent years.

There were 41 IPOs in the region in 2021 worth $14.1 billion, compared with 21 worth $6.4 billion in 2020. Indonesia and Thailand, previously modest, accounted for 52.2% of southeast Asian equity issuance in 2021 and both were characterized by larger deals than are commonplace.

If they are the right deals for the right names at the right prices, southeast Asia has a chance to raise its voice among institutional capital

In Indonesia last year, the IPOs of Mitratel and Bukalapak raised $1.32