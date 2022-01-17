The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Wealth

JPMorgan’s offshore shift in LatAm reaps strong growth in private banking

By Rob Dwyer
January 17, 2022
Having closed its onshore private wealth businesses in Brazil and Mexico, the US firm had a standout year in its Latin American private bank in 2021.

Latin-America-map-US-dollar-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

In 2021, JPMorgan Latin America Private Bank recorded its strongest growth in assets under management for at least a decade – notching up more than $20 billion of new funds, according to its chief executive Edinardo Figueiredo.

The US firm hired around 35 private bankers last year to its LatAm private banking business – the majority to its Miami office – and Figueiredo expects to hire a similar number this year and next. He also says the bank is close to launching a specialist unit for multi-family offices in Miami, which will be led by Gonzalo Rodriguez del Valle, recruited back to the bank after a short period at Ernst & Young.

Brazil was a very difficult place to compete … and so we decided to focus on our core business
Edinardo Figueiredo, JPMorgan Latin America Private Bank
Edinardo-Figueiredo-JPMorgan-780

The growth is particularly notable as it came after the US bank’s decision to close its onshore private wealth businesses in Brazil and Mexico. In late 2020, JPMorgan exited onshore private banking in Brazil, referring R$20 billion ($3.6


Tags

Wealth Latin America and CaribbeanUnited StatesJPMorgan
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
