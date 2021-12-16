The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Liquidnet beefs up effort to digitize primary bond markets

By Peter Lee
December 16, 2021
Share

Liquidnet’s network of asset managers might see big benefits from automating new issue data and workflows from TC Icap’s bank customers.

web-g6b15f0749_1280-960.jpg

While secondary market bond trading is increasingly electronic, new issues are only just beginning to catch up.

Joining Nivaura, Agora, Finsmart and various bank initiatives, Liquidnet, the peer-to-peer network of institutional asset managers that TP Icap acquired in March 2021, is the latest to offer digital tools for debt capital markets

It launched version 1.0 of Liquidnet Primary Markets in September, combining two elements: a workflow tool for buy-side firms to automate and streamline new issue announcements and pricing data; and a new protocol for grey-market trading of new bonds ahead of first settlement date. It is already adding new features.

Underwriters are so used to books always being covered. Maybe not for much longer
Anonymous banker

Liquidnet first moved into fixed income in 2014, when it acquired Vega-Chi, the all-to-all bond trading platform founded by Constantinos Antoniades, a former sell-side dealer at Goldman Sachs and later a hedge fund manager.

Antoniades realized early, as did Rick McVey, chief executive at MarketAxess, that the owners of bonds would have to provide liquidity to each other, as the overall market ballooned while dealers' balance sheets shrank.

That problem of secondary-market illiquidity appeared once again at the end of 2021 as fears over coming interest-rate rises to control inflation pushed up rates volatility and made it tough to price new deals.

Plenty

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsWestern EuropeFintech
Share
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree