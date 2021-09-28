Adewale Ogunleye: The NFL star now leading a wealth division at UBS

There are many Adewale Ogunleyes.

There’s the kid born and raised in New York City by parents devoted to his education. There’s the Adewale – ‘Wale’, pronounced ‘Wah-lay’, to friends – who overcame injury and illness in college to become a star player in America’s tough National Football League. Then there’s the man called ‘Prince’ by some, by dint of his grandfather having been king of Emure, a town in southern Nigeria.

Jump to Star struck

There is also the Adewale Ogunleye who in November 2020 was named global head of Athletes & Entertainers, a new private wealth segment at UBS Global Wealth Management.

It’s a position of huge value and power, as it has the potential to transform the lives of young men and women with a specific talent – be it singing, painting or slinging a ball. They start out with the world at their feet, but too many end up bankrupt or worse, haunted by bad decisions and debts that follow them to their grave.

Ogunleye