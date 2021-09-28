Adewale Ogunleye: The NFL star now leading a wealth division at UBS
Adewale Ogunleye was rich and already retired from American football when he learned what a basis point was. He’s now head of a new UBS wealth segment called Athletes & Entertainers that helps sports icons and singers plan their financial future.
There are many Adewale Ogunleyes.
There’s the kid born and raised in New York City by parents devoted to his education. There’s the Adewale – ‘Wale’, pronounced ‘Wah-lay’, to friends – who overcame injury and illness in college to become a star player in America’s tough National Football League. Then there’s the man called ‘Prince’ by some, by dint of his grandfather having been king of Emure, a town in southern Nigeria.
There is also the Adewale Ogunleye who in November 2020 was named global head of Athletes & Entertainers, a new private wealth segment at UBS Global Wealth Management.
It’s a position of huge value and power, as it has the potential to transform the lives of young men and women with a specific talent – be it singing, painting or slinging a ball. They start out with the world at their feet, but too many end up bankrupt or worse, haunted by bad decisions and debts that follow them to their grave.
Ogunleye