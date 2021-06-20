Videocon ruling raises questions for India’s insolvency court

Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Technologies will be pay Rs29.62 billion for Videocon Industries Bluerasberry Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Technologies will be pay Rs29.62 billion for Videocon Industries Bluerasberry

State Bank of India, 18.05%: Voted for.

IDBI Bank, 16.06%: Voted for.

Union Bank of India + Corporation Bank + Andhra Bank, 9.07%: Voted for.

These lines come from a judgment in the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and they refer to the resolution of a failed company called Videocon Industries.

The list goes on through 35 creditors; a few dissent (Bank of Maharashtra, IFCI, a couple more) and most of the tinier creditors abstain.

But, by and large, it’s a resounding 'yes': the top 14 creditors, with more than 95% of the voting share between them, vote in favour.

What have they agreed to? A haircut of more than 95%.

The buyer of Videocon and a clutch of merged businesses within it is Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Technologies, linked to the Vedanta Group, and he will be paying Rs29.62 billion ($400 million), compared with admitted claims by the creditors of Rs648.38 billion.

And that’s the assenting, secured, financial creditors.

Unsecured