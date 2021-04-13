The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Von zur Mühlen wants Deutsche’s Asia business mix to drive growth

With Deutsche apparently turning its fortunes around globally, expectations are high for Asia to deliver growth at the fastest rate of all its operations. Asia CEO Alex von zur Mühlen tells Euromoney he wants to use the bank’s footprint and diversity of revenues to get the job done.

By Chris Wright
April 13, 2021
Share
Alexander von zur Muehlen_960.jpg

Jump To

  • Chasing the private banking prize

    • One of the fashions of Asia-Pacific banking this year has been to point with pride to one’s geographical diversity.

    Ever since HSBC intimated that it planned to put greater resources into Asia beyond Greater China, other firms, notably Citi, have been quick to point out that they’re already being powered by multiple engines in Asia.

    But there’s another hand in the air, one that has perhaps been overlooked: Deutsche Bank.

    “We were profitable in our core business in all 14 markets in 2020,” says Alexander von zur Mühlen, chief executive for Asia Pacific at Deutsche, and a member of the management board.

    The


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Banking BankingCapital MarketsDeutsche BankAsia PacificFeatures
    Share
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree