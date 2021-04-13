Von zur Mühlen wants Deutsche’s Asia business mix to drive growth

Jump To Chasing the private banking prize

One of the fashions of Asia-Pacific banking this year has been to point with pride to one’s geographical diversity.

Ever since HSBC intimated that it planned to put greater resources into Asia beyond Greater China, other firms, notably Citi, have been quick to point out that they’re already being powered by multiple engines in Asia.

But there’s another hand in the air, one that has perhaps been overlooked: Deutsche Bank.

“We were profitable in our core business in all 14 markets in 2020,” says Alexander von zur Mühlen, chief executive for Asia Pacific at Deutsche, and a member of the management board.

The