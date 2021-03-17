The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

UBS reels from an Australian exodus

March 17, 2021
Share

Investment bankers head for the exit at Australian business.

UBS-airport-flight-iStock.jpg
The flight from UBS has apparently begun. Photo: iStock

Bloody Monday, they called it, in the Australian banking industry and press.

On Monday, UBS – already weakened by an exodus of senior staff to upstarts Jarden and Barrenjoey – was hit by a new wave of departures, this time mainly on the research side.

Heading for the out-door, and apparently the Barrenjoey in-door: Josh Kannourakis, co-head of the emerging companies research team; analysts Jon Mott, Glyn Lawcock and Matt Ryan, Aryan Norozi, Dan Morgan and Minh Pham; and associate director of research Craig Stafford.

On the investment banking side, managing director Luke Bentvelzen is understood to be leaving, and so, reports the AFR, is Justin Dwyer from the financial sponsors team. Craig Webb in ECM is also believed to be departing. Euromoney contacted UBS about the moves, but the bank declined to comment.

And while Barrenjoey is doing most of the poaching, it is not the only one: Goldman Sachs and MST Financial have also been persuading people to leave UBS, according to reports.

Why Monday? Apparently, that is when the last component of annual bonuses hit people’s accounts.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndAsia PacificAustraliaBankingUBS
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree