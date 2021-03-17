UBS reels from an Australian exodus

The flight from UBS has apparently begun. Photo: iStock The flight from UBS has apparently begun. Photo: iStock

Bloody Monday, they called it, in the Australian banking industry and press.

On Monday, UBS – already weakened by an exodus of senior staff to upstarts Jarden and Barrenjoey – was hit by a new wave of departures, this time mainly on the research side.

Heading for the out-door, and apparently the Barrenjoey in-door: Josh Kannourakis, co-head of the emerging companies research team; analysts Jon Mott, Glyn Lawcock and Matt Ryan, Aryan Norozi, Dan Morgan and Minh Pham; and associate director of research Craig Stafford.

On the investment banking side, managing director Luke Bentvelzen is understood to be leaving, and so, reports the AFR, is Justin Dwyer from the financial sponsors team. Craig Webb in ECM is also believed to be departing. Euromoney contacted UBS about the moves, but the bank declined to comment.

And while Barrenjoey is doing most of the poaching, it is not the only one: Goldman Sachs and MST Financial have also been persuading people to leave UBS, according to reports.

Why Monday? Apparently, that is when the last component of annual bonuses hit people’s accounts.