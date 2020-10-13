The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Australia: Barrenjoey launch spells further bad news for UBS

By Chris Wright
October 13, 2020
New Barclays-backed venture staffed by veterans of the Swiss firm.

UBS-logo-construction-sign-warning-R-960.jpg

Regular readers will recall the fun to be had in Australia working out the intentions of ex-UBS leaders Matthew Grounds and Guy Fowler, plus fund manager Magellan and Barclays.

Now we have our answer: Barrenjoey Capital Partners, whose foundation was confirmed in late September.

Actually, Grounds is not yet involved; he’s expected to join next year, but pretty much everyone else from UBS seems to be.

Matthew Grounds is not yet involved, but pretty much everyone else from UBS seems to be
Matthew-Grounds-UBS-160x186

Fowler is executive chairman and, for now, the front man of the venture; others to have joined from the Swiss house include ex-equities head Chris Williams, Jarrod Key, Darren Tan, Barry Sharkey, Peter Nelson, George Kanaan, Chad Mikhael, Stuart Brownrigg, Tim Aurel-Smith, James Ledgerwood and David Pender.

Matt Hanning, former head of investment banking for UBS Asia-Pacific, is a founding partner.

Between them, those names include equities brokerage, trading, analysts, ECM and DCM, plus the executive level.

In the background are the backers we have long expected to see involved in this venture: Magellan Financial Group, the leading Australian fund manager, which has taken a 40% ownership interest, and Barclays, which has taken 9.99%,


Banking BankingAustraliaAsia PacificUBSBarclays
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
