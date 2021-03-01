The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Foreign Exchange

FX clients demand more research than ever as risk-on takes hold

By Paul Golden
March 01, 2021
Heads of research are seeing increased demand from clients for FX market intelligence, as a focus on reflation has created a complex investment environment in which investors are grappling with the question of when reflation becomes inflation.

Jerome-Powell-Fed-mask-covid-Reuters-960x535.png
Fed chairman Jerome Powell

Talk of the reflation trade has stepped up a gear, after comments made by the chairman of US Federal Reserve to the house committee on financial services in late February.

Jerome Powell said that an increase in interest rates was not on the cards and that bond buying would continue. The prospect of further fiscal stimulus saw interest in commodity-linked currencies increase.

Investors are keener than ever to better understand flows
Daniel Tenengauzer, BNY Mellon Markets
Daniel-Tenengauzer-BNY-Mellon-960.png

The view that the world is in a risk-on environment after the result of the November US presidential election and in light of the progress of coronavirus vaccine programmes is supported by Sam Lynton-Brown, deputy head of global macro research and head of FX strategy Europe at BNP Paribas.

“Monetary and fiscal policy is exceptionally (and asymmetrically) supportive, which combined with global economic recovery as vaccine deployment occurs creates a reflationary risk-on market environment,” he says.

“Such an environment is, we believe, consistent with continued structural USD depreciation, albeit in a more selective fashion than in 2020.”

Foreign Exchange United States
Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
