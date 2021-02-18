Quotes of the month
February 2021
“The optimal size of a corporation is arguably larger than it was five to 10 years ago, and that has been a driving force behind much of the M&A”
Peter Orszag, CEO of financial advisory at Lazard, explains the M&A boom
“Everyone is saying how the pandemic crisis showed that banks are now much more resilient, but the trade-off is that markets where banks intermediate might not be”
Jiri Krol, deputy CEO at the Aima warns on market fragility
“Wealth management has to work hand in hand with trading, asset management and investment banking”
Philipp Wehle, CEO of international wealth management at Credit Suisse, discusses the optimal model for success in private banking
“Today, if we still have available liquidity that is helping Lebanon survive, it is essentially due to this financial engineering. Financial engineering has helped Lebanon in its balance of payments”
Banque du Liban governor Riad Salamé defends his legacy
“I do not believe shareholders want effective control of their company to be taken from them by stealth”