The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

SGX and Temasek back Covalent in digital bond initiative

By Chris Wright
February 01, 2021
Share

A fintech built by a team of former Deutsche bankers in Singapore has became the first recipient of investment and partnership from Marketnode, a new venture between Singapore Exchange and Temasek.

singapore-handshake-istock-960.png
Source: iStock

A new digital asset venture between Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the sovereign wealth vehicle Temasek has announced its first partnership – with Covalent Capital, the fintech backed by alumni from Deutsche’s global markets business, which was profiled by Euromoney in 2018.

The SGX/Temasek venture is called Marketnode and is focused on digital initiatives in the capital markets space. It builds upon a previous initiative between the two groups and HSBC, which led to the issuance of Asia’s first public syndicated digital bond, for Olam International in August.

It will be unique. The first time there has been a one-stop listing, issuance and lifecycle management platform
Mayur Ghelani, Covalent
Mayur_Ghelani_b_w_Covalent-960.png

The Marketnode partnership, announced on January 22, pledges to partner with fixed income issuance platforms in order to create a comprehensive digital network for Asian bonds from issuance to settlement. It is now clear that Covalent will be the vehicle for that and Marketnode has said that it will take a minority stake in the company.

When Euromoney first wrote about Covalent, it had grand ambitions to revolutionize primary debt capital markets.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech Capital MarketsAsia PacificSingaporeFintechDeutsche Bank
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree