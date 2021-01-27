The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Storfund brings invoice finance to e-commerce marketplaces

By Peter Lee
January 27, 2021
The fintech’s fast growth highlights the large banks’ inability to adapt their technology to provide basic finance to small businesses.

Large banks don’t do a good job for small businesses. Their credit is as hard to underwrite as that of large corporations, yet they only want small and flexible working capital facilities not three-year and five-year standardized term loans that suit the banks.

Big banks are built to serve big companies.

Bank lobbyists will pile up data claiming to show the opposite.

Stephen Pegge, managing director of commercial finance at UK Finance, says: “The UK’s banking and finance industry is delivering an unprecedented level of support to businesses across the whole country to help them through these challenging times. Over 1.5 million businesses have been helped with government-guaranteed loans totalling over £68 billion.”

Stephen Pegge, UK Finance

If you find a single UK SME that feels well served by a large UK bank, please let us know. Euromoney has not encountered one.

The only question is whether challengers like Iwoca and OakNorth can seize the opportunity and themselves scale up, as SoFi is seeking to in the US.


Fintech FintechPaymentsTreasurySMEsUnited KingdomBarclays
