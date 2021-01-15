European banks head for a funding cliff thanks to TLTRO III

One year into the global pandemic, the short-term emergency responses of central banks and governments from spring 2020 are starting to look like established features of the financial landscape.

European banks may be too dependent on them, adding to worries in a region where banks dominate provision of credit.

You have to expect that the asset side of banks will weaken, as government guarantees go away Andreas Dombret

In February, national central banks in the eurozone will start accepting bids for the seventh allocation of subsidized three-year funding under the third targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) programme.

While the eurosystem processes these bids, the ECB is already beginning to fret about potential cliff effects on bank asset quality from the removal by overly indebted governments of fiscal support measures, including loan guarantees, offered in 2020 to keep defaults at bay.

Andreas Dombret, former member of the executive board of the Bundesbank and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and now a senior adviser to Deposit Solutions, tells Euromoney: “You have to expect that the asset side of banks will weaken, as government guarantees go away, and we then start to see the impact both on companies whose business models were already challenged pre-Covid and on those that have been challenged since Covid.”