The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

Nubank wins early Pix battle as incumbent registrations falter

By Rob Dwyer
December 14, 2020
Share

Brazil’s fintechs and digital challenger banks are making more ground than traditional firms with the central bank’s new payments system.

Nubank-logo-pedestrian-R-960x535.png

Data from the Brazilian central bank shows that the country’s fintechs and new digital banks won the early battle for clients registering with the new, instant and free payments system Pix.

Only 35% of the registrations during the first 10 days were from clients at the country’s incumbent banks. Nubank won a 24% market share alone.

Despite Pix being a free service, analysts say this was an important result for Nubank, as it shows progress in the bank’s greatest challenge: broadening from being a niche credit card player into a full-service platform with active current accounts.

“Pix is the most-watched topic in the banking sector, as market participants are seeing it as a proxy to where clients will establish their primary account, make transactions and maintain a relationship,” says Marcel Campos, equity research analyst at XP Inc.

Research from UBS BB supports this idea. In November, the investment bank surveyed 1,000 Brazilians and found that 7% said their primary account was at Nubank – not far behind the market shares reported for the incumbents: Santander 9%; Bradesco 11%; Banco do Brasil 12%; Itaú 13%.

The report highlights Nubank’s market-leading net promoter score (84%) as a reason for its recent growth in market share.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech Latin America and CaribbeanBrazilSantanderItau UnibancoBradescoFintechBankingPayments
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree