Live panel – CEE Forward: The Future of Banking

December 09, 2020
The Future of Banking

The third and final live panel in our CEE Forward series focused on how banks and their tech partners have responded to changes in customer behaviour and needs during the pandemic, and how they are positioning to support their clients and the wider society in a post-Covid world.

Key topics included:

  • How digitalisation is changing retail banking in CEE

  • The role of banks in CEE’s developing ecommerce ecosystems

  • What CEE banks are learning from fintech challengers and partners

Catch up on this lively and interactive debate, featuring regional and European experts from the fintech, banking and payments industries.

Speakers:

Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, Emerging Europe Editor, Euromoney (moderator)

Maurizio Poletto, Designated Chief Platform Officer, Erste Group & Managing Director, George Labs

Christian Rau, Country Manager - Austria, Mastercard

André M. Bajorat, Founder, Payment & Banking

