The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Macquarie continues journey from IB to asset manager with US acquisition

By Chris Wright
December 03, 2020
Share

Macquarie’s Waddell & Reed deal wouldn’t make sense for most of the world, but it does for Australia’s Shemara Wikramanayake.

Shemara-Wikramanayake-Macquarie-official-778x495.png
Macquarie Group chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake

Macquarie-watchers have long known that the Australia-based institution is now more of a global infrastructure manager and less of an investment/private bank, a journey that has gathered pace over the last 10 years.

One could hardly ask for a clearer illustration of this than buying an asset and wealth manager for $1.7 billion and immediately selling the wealth management part.

Macquarie’s purchase of Waddell & Reed Financial, the New York-listed US-based manager, is primarily about its asset management business. It has $68 billion in assets under management (AUM), mainly through the Ivy Investments brand. That will bring Macquarie Asset Management’s AUM to around $465 billion.

Already a global leader in infrastructure asset management, the deal will make Macquarie a top-25 player in actively-managed US mutual funds.

Macquarie Asset Management, which Macquarie Group chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake ran and built before stepping up to the top job upon Nicholas Moore’s retirement, already accounted for 47% of Macquarie’s total net profit in the six months to September 30.

Heart and engine

What Macquarie more broadly calls annuity-style income – as opposed to market-facing income – accounted for 70% of profit.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking MacquarieAustraliaBankingWealth
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree