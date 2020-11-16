The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Reit mergers bring scale and headaches to Singapore

By Chris Wright
November 16, 2020
Real estate investment trusts are the mainstay of Singapore listings, a rare example of liquidity and foreign interest in an otherwise dull local bourse. Two contrasting mergers tell intriguing stories about where the Reit market goes from here.

Singapore-skyline-istock-960x535.png

Two real estate investment trust (Reit) mergers tell quite contrasting stories in a vitally important sector for Singapore.

Jump To

  • The Sabana story

    • One is a combination of two leading trusts in the CapitaLand stable: CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) and CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT), which began trading in its new merged form on Singapore Exchange on November 3.

    This amalgamation is an advancement of a long-standing trend: Reits coming together to gain scale, attract institutional investment in liquidity, lower their cost of funds and get bigger. It is a trend that has been playing out for years and brings heft and relevance to an otherwise troubled equity exchange that has been painfully short of new fuel.

    The other is the proposed merger of ESR-Reit and Sabana-Reit, a deal that is kicking and screaming its way towards the finish line as minority unitholders cry foul about valuation.

    It


    Tags

    Capital Markets Capital MarketsFeaturesReal EstateSingaporeAsia Pacific
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
