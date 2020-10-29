The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

AT1: Tourism picks up for yield hunters

By Peter Lee
October 29, 2020
The AT1 market has grown to almost $200 billion equivalent, with perhaps $20 billion equivalent of net new issuance to come from banks filling P2R buckets with lower-quality capital than CET1.

crowd 960.jpg
Whisper it, but additional tier-1 capital is becoming rather mature. The question now is whether or not it becomes a crowded trade.

More corporate high-yield buyers and equity income funds searching for anything offering a decent yield are likely to be tempted by these still niche and – so typical of the banking industry – over-engineered instruments that want to look like equity to regulators, accountants and rating agencies, but like bonds to investors.

“In a year of extraordinary volatility, the investor base has stayed quite stable and resilient,” says Eric Meunier, global head of debt capital markets financial origination at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.

Tags

Capital Markets Capital MarketsBankingAT1
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
