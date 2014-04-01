AT1: Investors fill banks’ capital begging bowls
Overwhelming demand for a string of bank AT1 deals shows the extent of investors’ desperation for yield as much as their faith in the restored health of the banking sector. As more new investors accept these deals, hopes grow that a €150 billion AT1 market might emerge quickly now. But terms have tightened far and fast and AT1 can be volatile.
The primary market for European bank AT1 deals burst into life last month, with four new offerings coming in quick succession, attracting strong demand from yield-hungry investors despite offering coupons far below those on the first-generation contingent convertibles that banks sold in 2011 and 2012, and even on more recent AT1 deals launched late in 2013.
Nationwide Building Society came with a £1 billion ($1.65