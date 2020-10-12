The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

The KBZ heiress bringing digital development to Myanmar

By Chris Wright
October 12, 2020
Share

No country faces a greater challenge in turning cashless than Myanmar. But KBZ’s digital wallet is making progress, under the supervision of a 29-year-old member of the family dynasty.

KBZ-Bank-Nang-Kham-Noung-Marlene-960.jpg
KBZ's Nang Kham Noung, also known by her western name Marlene

Four years ago, Euromoney stood in a branch of KBZ Bank in the Yangon suburb of Kamayut. All around us was cash – bales of it, piles of it, spilling out of rice sacks. Behind the teller desks there were three times as many cash-counting machines as there were computers.

Our guide told us that, since there was no concept of mortgages, people would routinely buy houses with cash; sometimes it would take a truck to carry the notes.

That day, a senior managing director told us: in a few years, it won’t be like this.

The person best equipped to tell us if he was right is Nang Kham Noung, also known by her western name Marlene. Aged 29, she is the deputy chief executive of KBZ Bank and has spearheaded its digital transformation agenda.

In the two years since its launch, the KBZPay digital wallet that falls under Marlene’s jurisdiction has passed six million users – 10% of the national population and, by KBZ’s calculation, 20% of the addressable population of Myanmar today.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingFintechMyanmarAsia Pacifictreasury
Share
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree