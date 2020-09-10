The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World’s Best Bank for Corporates 2020: BNP Paribas

September 10, 2020
BNP Paribas has shown itself to be a bank for global corporate clients of which Europe can be proud.

In the early days of the coronavirus crisis, BNP Paribas stepped up in no uncertain terms to address the liquidity concerns of multinational corporate clients. While some large US banks seemed to pull back from Europe, the Paris-based firm deployed a remarkable amount of capital, underwriting financings with rare decisiveness; showing the benefits of its scale, the strength of its balance sheet and the advantages of a stable management team.

It is largely thanks to BNPP’s actions during the crisis that financial worries in the corporate sector have so far proven relatively short lived and limited to certain sectors. Even in aviation,

