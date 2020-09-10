The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

World’s Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility 2020: Bank of America

September 10, 2020
Using its balance sheet to help the transition to net zero emissions, racial equality and economic mobility, while supporting employees through Covid-19 and assisting communities in all markets it operates in, Bank of America has put corporate responsibility at its core.

ALSO SHORTLISTED
BNP Paribas
Citi
HSBC




In a year that has tested banks’ commitment to their corporate responsibility efforts, one bank in particular stands out for the ways in which it has met the multitude of challenges in 2020. Bank of America wins the award for world’s best bank for corporate responsibility this year.

Corporate responsibility is embedded in BofA’s culture. Chairman and chief executive Brian Moynihan introduced a responsible growth strategy shortly after he took the helm in the wake of the global financial crisis.

