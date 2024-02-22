Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Trade Finance Survey Results 2023

About the Trade Finance Survey

The survey gives our readers valuable information on the global trade finance market. We analyse the feedback of thousands of users of trade finance services and rank providers across a range of categories at global, regional and national levels.

Market Leader    
2023 2022   Bank
1 1   HSBC
2 2   Deutsche Bank
3 3   Citi
4 5   BNP Paribas
5 4   UniCredit
6 7   Standard Chartered
7 6   DBS Bank
8 9   Societe Generale
9 12   Santander Group
10 26   Bank of China
11 13   Commerzbank
12 8   BBVA
13 27   ICBC
14 19   Bank of America
15 14   ING Group
16 15   Credit Agricole
17 18   Intesa San Paolo
18 30   ICICI Bank
19 11   JPMorgan
20 23   HDFC Bank
21 16   SMBC
22 10   MUFG
23 22   Mashreqbank
24 20   State Bank of India
25 41   ADCB
26 31   Emirates NBD
27 55   Rabobank
28 45   Axis Bank
29 37   United Overseas Bank
30 -   SEB
31 21   UBS
32 40   CaixaBank
33 50   OCBC Bank
34 54   FAB

