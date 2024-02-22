Trade Finance Survey Results 2023

About the Trade Finance Survey
The survey gives our readers valuable information on the global trade finance market. We analyse the feedback of thousands of users of trade finance services and rank providers across a range of categories at global, regional and national levels.
Global
Regional
Regional by Industry Sector
Domestic
|Market Leader
|2023
|2022
|Bank
|1
|1
|HSBC
|2
|2
|Deutsche Bank
|3
|3
|Citi
|4
|5
|BNP Paribas
|5
|4
|UniCredit
|6
|7
|Standard Chartered
|7
|6
|DBS Bank
|8
|9
|Societe Generale
|9
|12
|Santander Group
|10
|26
|Bank of China
|11
|13
|Commerzbank
|12
|8
|BBVA
|13
|27
|ICBC
|14
|19
|Bank of America
|15
|14
|ING Group
|16
|15
|Credit Agricole
|17
|18
|Intesa San Paolo
|18
|30
|ICICI Bank
|19
|11
|JPMorgan
|20
|23
|HDFC Bank
|21
|16
|SMBC
|22
|10
|MUFG
|23
|22
|Mashreqbank
|24
|20
|State Bank of India
|25
|41
|ADCB
|26
|31
|Emirates NBD
|27
|55
|Rabobank
|28
|45
|Axis Bank
|29
|37
|United Overseas Bank
|30
|-
|SEB
|31
|21
|UBS
|32
|40
|CaixaBank
|33
|50
|OCBC Bank
|34
|54
|FAB...