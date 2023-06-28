Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

Sponsored by
dbs live more bank less logo.png
  • Sponsored Content
    shutterstock_1100549384 (1)-2.jpg
    Sponsored by DBS
    Blockchain – the power to disrupt traditional financial services
    Technological advancement is revolutionising financial services, and in the next few years even more profound change is likely to happen. Blockchain – or distributed ledger technology – is one technological advance in particular that offers immense potential to completely transform areas of transaction banking, if not the entire financial industry, says Lim Soon Chong, group head of global transaction services at DBS.
    November 17, 2021
  • Sponsored Content
    chain-ring-loop-gold-600
    Sponsored by DBS
    Digital transformation steers supply chains towards a more sustainable future
    Sriram Muthukrishnan, group head of product management, global transaction services, DBS, explains how digitisation is accelerating the sustainability agenda.
    August 03, 2021
  • Sponsored Content
    DBS-Digitalizing-Trade
    Sponsored by DBS
    Digitalize trade to survive and thrive
    Covid-19 has exposed gaps in global trade ecosystems, but there is no better time than now for industries and businesses to transform, says Daniel Lit, executive director for trade product management, global transaction services, DBS Bank
    September 29, 2020
  • Sponsored Content
    700x400DBSoct
    Sponsored by DBS
    DBS’s journey to becoming the best bank in the world through digital and cultural transformation
    Since 2014, DBS’s transformation has been nothing short of impressive. Nearly every aspect of the way it operates and how it interacts with customers has been digitalized.
    September 28, 2018
  • Sponsored Content
    700x400DBSsep18
    Sponsored by DBS
    The future of supply chain finance in Asia
    Supply chain finance is on the cusp of a revolution in Asia, shaken up by the increasing use of technology in transaction services. The potential growth in the region is huge — and DBS is well positioned to make the most of the opportunities offered by the market.
    September 20, 2018
  • Sponsored Content
    turn-on-600
    Sponsored by DBS
    The enduring role of banks in a digital world
    Global technology companies have changed many industries and banking has not been immune from this digital onslaught. But banks themselves have maintained their central role in a world increasingly dominated by tech companies. The key advantages banks have over technology companies include the solidity of branches, brand loyalty, and national purpose. Banks also have zero tolerance towards failure. Tech companies do many things well, and banks need to learn from them if they are to maintain their central position.
    November 09, 2017
