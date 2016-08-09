Euromoney
August 2016
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
Pokémon Go: Gotta bank ’em all
August 09, 2016
Opinion
1MDB: The wolves of Kuala Lumpur
August 09, 2016
Opinion
Off message: Infamy? They’ve all got it on for me
August 09, 2016
Opinion
Against the tide: Political flashpoints
David Roche
,
August 08, 2016
Opinion
Reserve Bank of India: Why did Rajan go?
August 05, 2016
Capital Markets
China retail gold survey 2016: China steps towards gold dominance
Chris Wright
,
August 05, 2016
Surveys
China Retail Gold Survey 2016: Results Index
August 05, 2016
Opinion
Italian banking: Squaring the circle
August 02, 2016
Opinion
Portugal: bail-in guinea pig or back-door bail-out?
August 02, 2016
Banking
Boutiques catch up with global firms in M&A
Helen Avery
,
August 02, 2016
Fintech
Banking moves to PaaS
August 02, 2016
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: Front-running and the death of fixed income
Jon Macaskill
,
August 02, 2016
Banking
Temasek hit by China volatility
Chris Wright
,
August 02, 2016
Banking
Skye fall underlines worries over Nigerian banks
August 02, 2016
Opinion
Sideways: The Committee to abolish Christmas trades
Jon Macaskill
,
August 02, 2016
Capital Markets
Russia: Is Alrosa a diamond deal or fake sparkler?
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
August 02, 2016
Fintech
Technology: AI and the spectre of automation
August 02, 2016
Banking
Brazilian banks’ share rally to falter?
Rob Dwyer
,
August 02, 2016
Capital Markets
Galicia opens Argentina’s new FIG market
August 02, 2016
Banking
Middle East: Accad wakes up ABK
August 02, 2016
Capital Markets
US IPO market is poised for recovery
August 02, 2016
Banking
Latin America: Lacerda plays a grown-up game
Rob Dwyer
,
August 02, 2016
Capital Markets
Where are the US banks on green bonds?
Helen Avery
,
August 02, 2016
Banking
Emerging Europe: Making the most of Moneta
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
August 02, 2016
Banking
Western Europe: The Brit turning Austria banking west
Dominic O’Neill
,
August 02, 2016
Banking
Investment banking: Lazard – Independents' day
Peter Lee
,
August 02, 2016
Capital Markets
Capital markets: What future for FIG?
Louise Bowman
,
August 02, 2016
Banking
Yes Bank: Driven Kapoor breaks the mould
Elliot Wilson
,
August 02, 2016
Capital Markets
Masala debut at last
Chris Wright
,
August 01, 2016
Banking
CCB’s Wang is alert to China’s challenges
Chris Wright
,
August 01, 2016
