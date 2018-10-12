Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Login
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Login
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Euromoney FX News
LATEST ARTICLES
Foreign Exchange
Pound-euro parity by mid-2019 if no deal on Brexit, says Argentex
Paul Golden
,
October 12, 2018
Foreign Exchange
Obstacles to institutional crypto trading remain slow to clear
Paul Golden
,
September 21, 2018
Foreign Exchange
FX: Limitations leave smaller multi-dealer platforms facing uncertain future
Paul Golden
,
September 20, 2018
Foreign Exchange
FX data: How disruptive are the disruptors?
Paul Golden
,
September 13, 2018
Foreign Exchange
FX: BNY Mellon diving into prime brokerage as other banks retreat
Paul Golden
,
April 13, 2018
Foreign Exchange
Pragma attempts to shed light on the mysteries of the FX flash crash
Solomon Teague
,
December 14, 2017
Foreign Exchange
Banks offer consistently cheaper FX liquidity than ECNs, says Pragma
Solomon Teague
,
July 06, 2017
Foreign Exchange
FX investors opt for technology fix to FX benchmark probe
David Wigan
,
May 09, 2014
Foreign Exchange
China eyes stability with moves to welcome more sovereign wealth
December 18, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Toxic macro and monetary mix spells danger for the EUR; piles pressure on SNB
Peter Garnham
,
December 10, 2012
Foreign Exchange
CFTC exempts FX swap market from pre-trade disclosures
Hamish Risk
,
December 09, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Thomson Reuters November volumes decline; FXall numbers edge higher
December 06, 2012
Foreign Exchange
EBS November volumes rebound after worst month ever
December 05, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Forget the pound’s Carney-val, what about the Canadian dollar?
Peter Garnham
,
November 26, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Buying dollar-yen: This time it could be different
Peter Garnham
,
November 18, 2012
Foreign Exchange
US Treasury exemption does not mean FX market is out of regulatory woods
Russell Dinnage
,
November 18, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Tradable seeks to revolutionize online FX trading with app-store approach
Peter Garnham
,
November 12, 2012
Foreign Exchange
UBS warns on euro-swiss franc floor
Peter Garnham
,
November 11, 2012
Foreign Exchange
FX high frequency trading spat exposes weakness at Thompson Reuters
Hamish Risk
,
October 31, 2012
Capital Markets
Credit default swap ban leaves EUR vulnerable
Peter Garnham
,
October 30, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Australia not the new Switzerland; RBA FX intervention impotent
Peter Garnham
,
October 30, 2012
Foreign Exchange
HKD intervention: it could get ugly
Peter Garnham
,
October 21, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Jim O'Neill: eurozone crisis unnecessary; Bundesbank now just a pressure group
Peter Garnham
,
October 17, 2012
Foreign Exchange
The truth about the future of the carry trade
Hamish Risk
,
October 03, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Phoney currency wars – this time it’s different
Peter Garnham
,
October 01, 2012
Foreign Exchange
VTB: eurozone ‘a debtor’s prison with a German guard’
Peter Garnham
,
September 24, 2012
Foreign Exchange
EM central bank reserve accumulation to crush volatility and boost carry trade
Peter Garnham
,
September 17, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Switzerland hopes for a happy anniversary; talk of a rise in EURCHF floor
Peter Garnham
,
September 04, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Depreciation fears hamper renminbi internationalization
Peter Garnham
,
August 30, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Respite for havens: easing demand for CHF and DKK bodes well for EUR
Peter Garnham
,
August 23, 2012
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree