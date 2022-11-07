The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


How the energy crisis hits Europe’s sustainability leaders

Wind energy versus coal fired power plants
European banks have raced far ahead of their US peers on sustainability. But the continent is now facing an energy emergency, creating pressure from some corners to reverse investment declines in oil and gas. Can Europe’s banks remain frontrunners in sustainable finance in today’s fragile geopolitical environment?
Dominic O’Neill, November 07, 2022

  • SPONSORED CONTENT
    Sponsored by Commercial International Bank (CIB)
    Solar,Panels,In,Egypt
    CIB: Leading on Egypt and Africa’s sustainability drive
    Egypt is demonstrating regional leadership in its efforts to nurture and accelerate its transition to a more sustainable country resilient to the impacts of climate change. Egypt’s banks are similarly responding to the call for action, led by the country’s largest private sector lender.
    November 01, 2022
Choice Concept With Doors
A European retreat opens the door to Middle East banks in Africa
As European and Chinese banks scale back in Africa to cut costs and redeploy capital to core markets, Middle East lenders are happily jumping in to fill the gap, buying assets and putting more boots on the ground as bilateral trade between the regions increases.
Elliot Wilson, September 26, 2022
sale-mall-Egypt-Reuters-960.jpg
Egypt’s banks increase focus on consumer opportunity
Egypt’s supportive regulation, together with the impact of Covid, saw cashless payments in the country grow by more than 230% last year. Now fintechs, banks and state-owned platforms all want a piece of the action.
Steven Gilmore, March 31, 2022

