How the energy crisis hits Europe’s sustainability leaders
European banks have raced far ahead of their US peers on sustainability. But the continent is now facing an energy emergency, creating pressure from some corners to reverse investment declines in oil and gas. Can Europe’s banks remain frontrunners in sustainable finance in today’s fragile geopolitical environment?
Sponsored by Commercial International Bank (CIB)Egypt is demonstrating regional leadership in its efforts to nurture and accelerate its transition to a more sustainable country resilient to the impacts of climate change. Egypt’s banks are similarly responding to the call for action, led by the country’s largest private sector lender.
Egypt's renewable energy opportunity key to attracting foreign investmentEgypt takes centre stage in the global struggle with climate change next month as it hosts COP27. Yet the country's own struggle is real and urgent, which has sharpened the government's focus on accelerating the nation's sustainability transition, powered, it hopes, by renewable energy, writes Simon Watkins.
-
Qatar looks to renewables to power sustainability transitionQatar’s economy is dominated by natural gas production and requires huge amounts of power generation to provide clean fresh water. But, despite these distinct challenges, the Gulf state is making a big play for renewable energy, writes Simon Watkins.
-
The VCM faces a liquidity paradoxCarbon credit traders want to secure the integrity of the voluntary carbon market while encouraging speculative trading that could fix its liquidity problem.
-
The anti-ESG funds exploiting the US political divideVocal members of the US political right are not happy, creating new laws that ban state investors from backing companies with an ESG agenda. Several fund managers have been quick to take up their cause.
-
Emerging markets must attract much more finance for climate techBoutique investment bank DAI Magister suggests donor funds could catalyse private equity and debt investment in climate tech, the big theme of COP27.
-
Net zero forces voluntary carbon market to grow up fastDemand for carbon offsetting credits on the VCM has intensified as corporates look for solutions to reach net zero. But as more and more institutions look to tap this market, can the existing infrastructure cope?
CIB: Leading on Egypt and Africa’s sustainability drive
COP27: Africa takes to the ring in world’s climate change fight
Establishing new relationships across Africa
The rewards of female financial empowerment
As European and Chinese banks scale back in Africa to cut costs and redeploy capital to core markets, Middle East lenders are happily jumping in to fill the gap, buying assets and putting more boots on the ground as bilateral trade between the regions increases.
Egypt’s supportive regulation, together with the impact of Covid, saw cashless payments in the country grow by more than 230% last year. Now fintechs, banks and state-owned platforms all want a piece of the action.