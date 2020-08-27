The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Blackstone-Takeda deal is good news for Japan investment bankers

August 27, 2020
Transaction is part of a trend for divestment from conglomerates to private equity.

For some time now, investment banks in Japan have been counting on a theory being correct.

It goes like this: as corporate governance and investor activism have belatedly become fixtures of Japanese corporate life, the country’s tangled conglomerates will streamline, selling non-core businesses and buying core ones. This process will lead to good times for investment bankers, particularly in M&A advisory.

August brought one of the clearest illustrations that the theory may be correct.

Blackstone bought Takeda Consumer Healthcare for Y242 billion ($2.3 billion). The opportunity came about because Takeda has been one of the leaders in this push to focus on a small number of things they are undeniably good at, such as rare diseases and neuroscience.

Last year, Takeda paid Y6.2 trillion to acquire Shire, a true benchmark transaction and the largest-ever cross-border deal from Japan.




