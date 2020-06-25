The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Oscar-winning documentary maker to use securities tokens for funding

June 25, 2020
Director Luc Jacquet hopes to fund his next project, to be filmed in the Galapagos Islands, through a securities token offering launched from Monaco.

March-of-the-Penguins-Oscar-filmmakers-R-780.jpg

March of the Penguins' Oscar-winning filmmakers in 2006, with Luc Jacquet second from left



Remember the film March of the Penguins? It charts the yearly journey of emperor penguins to their breeding grounds in Antarctica and the commitment of monogamous pairs to gruelling return trips to the ocean to feed their chicks. 

Who could ever forget Morgan “in-the-harshest-place-on-earth-(pause)-love-finds-a way” Freeman’s narration, almost as magical as the camerawork.

It won the Oscar for best documentary in 2006 and spawned a touring exhibition, Antarctica, now showing in Brussels at the partly reopened museum of the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences.

Director and writer Luc Jacquet is planning his next project, to be filmed in the Galapagos Islands, that will explore human impact on the natural world.

The most innovative aspect may be the financing. 




