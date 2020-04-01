The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Fintech

The other Merrill: how Datasite’s virtual world is taking over

By Mark Baker
April 01, 2020
Rusty Wiley, CEO of Datasite

With offices deserted across the world as coronavirus takes its toll, a virtual dataroom and online M&A software service company may be more relevant than ever

When Ken and Lorraine Merrill started a typesetting business in 1968 from their house in St Paul, Minnesota, they would have struggled to predict where it might end up. In 2019 the software built by the 750 employees of Merrill Corporation, which last month changed its name to Datasite, helped make 10,000 mergers and acquisitions happen.

The rebrand sees the whole company adopt the name of a platform that has grown to be at the heart of the business: a virtual dataroom, due diligence, connectivity and analysis suite that is used by every one of the top 25 investment banks, as well as thousands of corporates, and which supports a vast array of deals around the world.

It's

