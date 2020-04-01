The other Merrill: how Datasite’s virtual world is taking over

When Ken and Lorraine Merrill started a typesetting business in 1968 from their house in St Paul, Minnesota, they would have struggled to predict where it might end up. In 2019 the software built by the 750 employees of Merrill Corporation, which last month changed its name to Datasite, helped make 10,000 mergers and acquisitions happen.

The rebrand sees the whole company adopt the name of a platform that has grown to be at the heart of the business: a virtual dataroom, due diligence, connectivity and analysis suite that is used by every one of the top 25 investment banks, as well as thousands of corporates, and which supports a vast array of deals around the world.

It’s