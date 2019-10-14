Quotes of the month
October 2019
“We have put a price on nature. And that price is zero”
Economist Ed Barbier says that the price that has been assigned to natural capital is the wrong one
“If we do not integrate environmental costs and risks into capital markets, we will all go under”
Peter Bakker at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development argues that sustainable efforts won’t make any difference unless the capital markets get on board
“The way we produce food can either help communities and nature flourish, or put both at risk. Right now, it is doing the latter”
André Rebelo, a Portuguese farmer, advocates for organic regenerative agriculture
“As a society we are so far past the stages of delicate conversations or ‘good ideas’”
Kristine McDivitt Tompkins of Tompkins Conservation says it is time for the gloves to come off
“We will have the bizarre situation where the regulators’ attempts to get a more objective rate end up with borrowers using the least objective rate of all – cost of funds – that is worse than Libor”